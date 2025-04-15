Fmr LLC Has $108.37 Million Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of PROG worth $108,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PROG

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

