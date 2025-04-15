Fmr LLC Has $127.08 Million Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676,152 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $127,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Intapp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -180.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.