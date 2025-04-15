Fmr LLC Has $98.83 Million Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,003 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $98,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BBB Foods stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $784.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

