Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,456 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $123,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,827 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,385 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

