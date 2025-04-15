Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $101,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,089,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

