Fmr LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,071,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Prothena worth $111,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 341,274 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Prothena by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 657,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.07. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

