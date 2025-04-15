Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,639,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 619,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1,271.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 6.5 %

FBRX opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.52. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

