Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 375,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,453,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,520.22. This represents a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 1,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 384,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.