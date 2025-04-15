Function X (FX) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Function X has a total market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $33,566.95 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,619,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The official website for Function X is pundi.ai. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
