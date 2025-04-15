FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Issued By Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.37. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $235.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

