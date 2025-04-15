GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 88,615 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 1.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

