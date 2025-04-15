GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Innovid by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Innovid by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of CTV stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

