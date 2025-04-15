GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $31,755.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,372,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,064,979.58. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $33,084.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at $255,235.09. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,207 shares of company stock valued at $867,131 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

