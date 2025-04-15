GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 289,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $471.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

