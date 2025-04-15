GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.57 Million in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEAR opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

