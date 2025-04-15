GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.93 Million in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.52%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

