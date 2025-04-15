GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

