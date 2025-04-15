GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 38,294 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp accounts for 4.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,347,000 after buying an additional 611,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $161,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,090 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,394,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,928,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

