Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $45,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

