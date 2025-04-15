Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,762 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $77,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Up 3.6 %

HRI opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.61.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Herc Profile



Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

