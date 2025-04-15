Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $104,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 58.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Newmont by 183.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

