Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,759,534.93. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PNC stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

