Gabelli Funds LLC Has $152.83 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $152,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.