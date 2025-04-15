Gabelli Funds LLC Has $48.33 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

TMUS opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

