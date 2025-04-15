Gabelli Funds LLC Has $68.50 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

