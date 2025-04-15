Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 76,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 106.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

