Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.