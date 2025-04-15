Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.