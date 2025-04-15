Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.18 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

