Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Post were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Post by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

