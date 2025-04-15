Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,242,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

