Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,046 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $34,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after buying an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,887,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average is $276.41.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

