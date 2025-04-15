Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,342 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ATI were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ATI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ATI by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,088,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

