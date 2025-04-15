Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,365 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $59,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,905,000 after purchasing an additional 105,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,807,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

SWX stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

