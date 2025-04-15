General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,161,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,361,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

