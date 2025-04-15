General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $592,321,000. Amundi grew its stake in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.39.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

