Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,266,600 shares, an increase of 832.2% from the March 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,888.7 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
GNNSF stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42.
About Genscript Biotech
