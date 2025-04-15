Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,266,600 shares, an increase of 832.2% from the March 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,888.7 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

GNNSF stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42.

About Genscript Biotech

Featured Stories

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

