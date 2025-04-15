Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 208.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Gentex by 103.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

