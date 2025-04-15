Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $24.28. Gentherm shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 38,826 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

