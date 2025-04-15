Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Up 14.0 %
Global Helium stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Global Helium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.