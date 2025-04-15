Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in March

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Up 14.0 %

Global Helium stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.