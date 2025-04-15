Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CTEC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 3,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

