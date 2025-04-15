Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 75,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,650 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNRG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 1,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.