Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,591,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GROY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 3.9 %

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

