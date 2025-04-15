Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 16,909 shares.The stock last traded at $927.39 and had previously closed at $910.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graham by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

