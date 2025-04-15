Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 195.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

