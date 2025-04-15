GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 234,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,104. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

