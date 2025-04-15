Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
GDLC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. 15,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,166. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
