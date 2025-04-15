Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $55.53 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

