Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given New GBX 12 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a research report released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.