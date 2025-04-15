Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given New GBX 12 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a research report released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GGP traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 13.36 ($0.18). 84,449,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,157,641. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greatland Gold

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.