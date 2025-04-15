Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head to Head Analysis

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Scheid Vineyards -43.54% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.02 $36.27 million $0.30 16.90 Scheid Vineyards $68.03 million 0.07 -$20.65 million ($27.98) -0.19

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Scheid Vineyards”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Scheid Vineyards on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

