Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 423,969 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 296.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,725,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.